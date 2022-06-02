Burger is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

With Yoan Moncada (quadriceps) back in the lineup at third base for the first time since May 25, Burger's six-game run in the starting nine comes to an end. Unless Moncada's quad issue crops up again, Burger looks like he'll have to settle for part-time duty at designated hitter moving forward. Most of the righty-hitting Burger's starts are likely to come against left-handed pitching.