Burger is starting in the designated hitter spot and batting cleanup for the White Sox in Thursday's game versus the Giants.
Burger is slated to see regular starts against lefties while Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) is out and he's in the heart of the batting order versus southpaw Alex Wood. The 26-year-old might make for a solid cheap option in DFS lineups Thursday.
More News
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Back in big leagues•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Pushing for roster spot•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Showing power this spring•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Makes late return at Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Ramps up hitting program•