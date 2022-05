Burger, who is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs, is dealing with some soreness after colliding with the wall in foul territory Tuesday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Burger went 2-for-4 with an RBI Tuesday and never exited the contest, but he'll receive a day to rest up Wednesday in the series finale. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before Friday's series opener in Boston.