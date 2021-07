Burger went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored in Saturday's 10-1 win over Houston.

Burger capped the scoring for the White Sox with a solo blast in the seventh inning, the first home run of his MLB career. The rookie sent the ball 456 feet to left field at a velocity of 115.2 mph. Burger is batting .400 (10-for-25) through nine games, including multiple hits in five of them.