Burger (Achilles) took groundballs at third base Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Burger was cleared for the activity this week and went immediately to the field to work on his defense. He had been hitting since November. The 2017 first-round draft pick missed all of 2018 after tearing his left Achilles during training camp last year. His return to game action should happen later this summer.

