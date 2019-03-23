White Sox's Jake Burger: Cleared for field work
Burger (Achilles) took groundballs at third base Thursday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Burger was cleared for the activity this week and went immediately to the field to work on his defense. He had been hitting since November. The 2017 first-round draft pick missed all of 2018 after tearing his left Achilles during training camp last year. His return to game action should happen later this summer.
More News
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Targeting return in June•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Sheds walking boot•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Tears Achilles again•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Slated for surgery Thursday•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Out for season with ruptured Achilles•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Injures Achilles' tendon•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...