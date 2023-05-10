Burger (oblique) was cleared Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Burger should be in line for a short stay in the minors, given that he's been on the shelf for less than a week due to a mild left oblique strain. He's first eligible to be activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday and may be ready on that exact day. Hanser Alberto is currently serving as the primary third baseman for the White Sox with Yoan Moncada (back) also residing on the IL.
