Burger went 2-for-3 with two homers and three RBI in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians.

Burger was responsible for all of Chicago's offense in Thursday's loss with a pair of homers off Tanner Bibee, including a two-run, 423-foot blast in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old infielder now has three homers in his last two games -- he's up to 24 long balls on the year, fifth-most in the American League. Overall, Burger is slashing .217/.273/.528 with 51 RBI and 42 runs scored through 311 plate appearances this season.