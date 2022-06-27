site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Jake Burger: Day off Monday
Burger isn't starting Monday's game against the Angels.
Burger started in the last five games and went 4-for-19 with a triple, two RBI, a run and five strikeouts. Josh Harrison will shift to the hot corner while Lenyn Sosa starts at second base Monday.
