Burger went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 8-2 win over the Tigers.

Burger was called up earlier in the day and made his MLB debut. He should serve as a replacement at third base for however long Yoan Moncada (hand) needs to recover. Moncada's hoping to return at some point during the three-game set in Minnesota early next week. Burger, the 2017 first-round draft pick, has overcome a slew of Achilles' tendon and heel injuries and posted a .964 OPS for Triple-A Charlotte prior to his callup.