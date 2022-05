Burger went 1-for-5 with a walk and an RBI on Sunday against the Cubs.

Burger had an uninspiring performance until the 12th inning when he delivered a walk-off single. He has swung a hot bat since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte May 24 by slugging two home runs, six RBI and scoring two runs across five games. Burger's at-bats are likely to dry up once Yoan Moncada (quadriceps) can return to the lineup, though he could see sporadic run at any of second base, third base or DH.