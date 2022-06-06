Burger went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Rays.

Burger entered the starting lineup in place of Yoan Moncada, who was out for rest. Burger took advantage and drove in both his runs in the first frame on a ground rule double. He has delivered four extra-base hits in his last four starts and is seemingly challenging Gavin Sheets for playing time as designated hitter.