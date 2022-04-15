Burger went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's loss to the Mariners.

Burger was fortunate to tally an RBI as he popped up with a runner on third base in the fifth inning, though it fell in after wind moved the ball significantly. While that wasn't a particularly well-struck ball, Burger has recorded three hits, two RBI and a run scored across his last two starts. Burger has begun the season in a part-time role at third base, though he could pick up additional playing time if Josh Harrison (back) remains out of the lineup.