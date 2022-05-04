site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Jake Burger: Gets breather Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Burger isn't starting Wednesday against the Cubs, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Burger will get a day off after he went 2-for-6 with two RBI, a walk and four strikeouts over the last two games. Josh Harrison will shift to the hot corner while Leury Garcia starts at second base.
