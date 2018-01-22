Burger has been invited to the White Sox's major-league camp this spring, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Burger is still a year or two away from the majors, but the White Sox will nonetheless give their 2017 first-round pick a look during spring to see how he fares against major-league competition. The 21-year-old held his own in his first season of pro ball, hitting a combined .263/.336/.412 with five homers in 51 games across two levels. He has an impressive hit tool that could see him produce 25-30 homers with a .275 average when he ultimately arrives in the majors.