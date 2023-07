Burger went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's win against Oakland.

Burger's seventh-inning shot was his 18th of the year and proved to be the game's deciding run. Over his previous 15 games, he posted a brutal .376 OPS with just one homer and no multi-hit performances. After reaching base three times Sunday, Burger boosted his season slash line to .220/.273/.520 with 30 extra-base hits and 38 RBI through 67 games.