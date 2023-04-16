Burger went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Orioles.

After he got the White Sox on the board in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly, Burger tied the game at 4-4 in the sixth with a two-run shot off Kyle Gibson. It was the 27-year-old's third homer of the season and second in as many games, and Burger's .353 batting average (6-for-17) since his promotion with six RBI in seven contests is making a strong case for more playing time at third base while Yoan Moncada (back) is sidelined.