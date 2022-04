Burger went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rays.

Burger hammered a 430-foot solo shot off Drew Rasmussen in the third inning and then tagged him with an RBI single in the fifth. The 26-year-old is batting .375 with two extra-base hits through 16 at-bats so far this season. He should continue seeing somewhat regular action at least until Yoan Moncada (oblique) returns from the injured list.