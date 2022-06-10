Burger (leg) will bat fifth and serve as the designated hitter Friday against the Rangers.
Burger exited late in Thursday's game against the Dodgers due to an apparent leg injury, but whatever was ailing him evidently wasn't particularly serious. He's been in great form recently, going 8-for-16 with three homers across his last five games, so it's great news for the White Sox that he won't miss any time.
