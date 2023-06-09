Burger went 2-for-8 with a two-run home run and a double across both games of Thursday's twin bill against the Yankees.

All of Burger's production came in Game 1, when he went 2-for-4 with a two-run shot off Luis Severino. The third baseman has started each of Chicago's past three games after coming off the bench in each of the three prior contests. Burger was the team's DH in the opening contest Thursday before shifting to first base in the nightcap, and he's also logged starts at third and second base this season. That positional flexibility should help him see frequent enough starts to still be relevant in fantasy.