Burger went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Astros.
Burger gave the Sox life after launching a first pitch curveball that just snuck over the left field wall to bring his squad within a run. The 27-year-old now has eight homers in just 81 plate appearances on the year and should find himself in a daily role as long as Eloy Jimenez (abdomen) is out with injury. Burger is now slashing .239/.321/.648 with 16 RBI, 12 runs and a 7:26 BB:K.
More News
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Back from IL•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Ready for Sunday activation•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Hoping for abbreviated IL stint•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Lands on IL with oblique strain•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Battling side discomfort•