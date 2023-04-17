White Sox's Jake Burger: Homers in third consecutive game
RotoWire Staff
Burger went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday against the Orioles.
Burger contributed to a four-run first inning for the White Sox by taking Grayson Rodriguez deep. He has now homered in three consecutive games and has a total of four long balls on the season. His playing time figures to decrease significantly once Yoan Moncada (back) is able to return, but Burger has made the case for more at-bats with his recent run.