Burger is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners.

Burger picked up starts in the White Sox's first two games of the season, but Josh Harrison has now replaced him at the hot corner in consecutive contests. The 26-year-old Birger previously sat out Sunday with the Tigers bringing a lefty (Tarik Skubal) to the hill, and Burger's absence from the lineup Tuesday comes against a right-handed starting pitcher (Matt Brash). The usage suggests Burger isn't part of a platoon arrangement at third base, though he may still be limited to a part-time role even while Yoan Moncada (oblique) is likely out for at least the next couple of weeks.