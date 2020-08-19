Burger (Achilles) was added to the White Sox's 60-man player pool Wednesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Burger was playing in an independent league to get reps this season after he was left off the team's 60-man roster, but he'll now get to work at alternate camp in Schaumburg. He hasn't seen any game action since 2017 due to Achilles issues, and it's unclear whether he's game ready for the shortened 2020 season.
