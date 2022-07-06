Burger was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a bone bruise in his right hand.

Burger had lost out on playing time recently following Yoan Moncada's return from the IL, and he's now dealing with a hand injury that will force him to miss at least a week and a half. It's not yet clear when the 26-year-old will return to action, but he'll be eligible to be activated shortly before the All-Star break. Since he hadn't started in any of the eight games prior to landing on the injured list, he isn't guaranteed a spot on the active roster once he's deemed fully healthy.