Burger was removed from Monday's game against Tigers after being struck on the hand by a pitch, and he's been diagnosed with a bruise after X-rays came back negative, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Burger was able to finish the at-bat after it was determined he swung at the pitch he was hit by, but he was removed shortly after. He was quickly diagnosed with a bruised right hand after being sent for X-rays and will be considered day-to-day moving forward.