Burger is expected to be recalled by the White Sox for the team's weekend series against Detroit, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Burger would be recalled to provide infield depth and potentially start at third base in the absence of Yoan Moncada (hand). The 25-year-old overcame a torn Achilles that required two surgeries and cost him both the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. Through 185 plate appearances with Triple-A Charlotte this season, Burger has maintained a 149 wRC+ with a .275 ISO.