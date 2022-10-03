Burger (wrist) was reinstated from Triple-A Charlotte's 7-day injured list Sept. 23 and went 5-for-26 with a triple and three runs over the club's final six games of the season.

Burger suffered a non-displaced left wrist fracture in late August, but he was able to make his return to action after about a month-long absence. Unless the White Sox are in need of another position player over the final two days of the regular season, Burger will rest up at home before beginning offseason workouts. Over his 183 plate appearances with Chicago earlier this season, the 26-year-old hit .250 with eight home runs and 26 RBI.