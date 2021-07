Burger will be making his major-league debut Friday against the Tigers, batting eighth and playing third base.

Burger was called up from Triple-A Charlotte earlier Friday. He'll fill in for Yoan Moncada (hand) as expected Friday and should have a solid chance of manning the hot corner throughout the weekend series. Burger slashed .322/.368/.596 with 10 homers and 46 RBI across 185 plate appearances with Charlotte.