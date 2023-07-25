Burger is making his first major-league start at first base in Tuesday's contest versus the Cubs, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Burger has made a few starts at second base in the minors and played a handful of innings there in the majors, but this will be the first time he's made a start at the keystone at the big-league level. It's a way to keep his bat in the lineup following the return of Yoan Moncada from the injured list, as Moncada is back at his customary third base Tuesday.