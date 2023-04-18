Burger is starting at third base and batting sixth for the White Sox on Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader against the Phillies.

Burger will be trying to make it four straight games with a home run when he goes up against Zack Wheeler. The 27-year-old has seized the third base job for the White Sox while Yoan Moncada (back) is on the shelf and makes for a viable deep-league play in fantasy leagues while he's playing regularly.