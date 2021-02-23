Burger was listed by manager Tony La Russa as a potential designated hitter this season, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Andrew Vaughn is considered the favorite for the job, but Burger also has some prospect pedigree himself. He hit .271/.335/.409 at the Low-A level in 2017 after being taken 11th overall in that year's draft, but Achilles issues wiped out his next two seasons. With the minor leagues canceled last year, he was forced to join an independent league to get some at-bats. His lack of high-level minors experience means he's probably a long shot at best to crack the Opening Day squad, but he's on the team's 40-man roster so it might not be too long before he gets his shot.