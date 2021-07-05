Burger isn't starting Monday's game against the Twins.
Burger had started each of the last three games, and he went 4-for-11 with a triple, a double, a run and a walk during that time. Gavin Sheets will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth.
More News
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Two more hits Sunday•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Debuts with base hits•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Making big-league debut Friday•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Joins big-league club•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Likely headed to Chicago•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Swats first Triple-A homer•