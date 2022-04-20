site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Jake Burger: On bench for nightcap
Burger isn't starting the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Guardians.
Burger started in Wednesday's matinee and went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts. Josh Harrison will shift to the hot corner while Leury Garcia starts at second base.
