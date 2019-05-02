Burger (Achilles) is playing in simulated games at extended spring training, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Burger is slowly working his way back from a ruptured Achilles that he suffered in February of 2018. Barring any setbacks, the 2017 first-round pick could be cleared to play in live games at extended spring training in the near future, which would likely mark the final step in his recovery process before he's cleared to report to a minor-league affiliate.

