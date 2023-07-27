Burger went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 10-7 loss to the Cubs.

Burger was at second base for the second game in a row, which could be a long-term shift to keep his bat in the lineup. He may need to make some improvements at the plate to keep Elvis Andrus or Zach Remillard on the bench -- Burger has gone just 2-for-26 over his last seven contests while adding a 2:9 BB:K in that span. For the season, the infielder has a poor .212 average but a solid .772 OPS with 22 homers, 48 RBI, 40 runs scored and a stolen base through 84 games.