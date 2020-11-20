Burger's contract was purchased by the White Sox on Friday.

Burger's pro career has been greatly affected by Achilles injuries, but as the 11th overall pick in 2017, the team is too invested in his development to leave him exposed to the Rule 5 draft at this juncture. He is fully healthy but turns 25 in April and has never played above Low-A. Given his age and standing on the 40-man roster, he will probably be thrown into the deep end at some point during the 2021 season to see how he fares against upper level pitching prospects.

