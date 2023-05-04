Burger was lifted from Wednesday's contest against Minnesota in the fifth inning, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Burger appeared to wince and grab at his left side after swinging and missing at a pitch in the fourth inning. More details will likely come after Wednesday's game, but the 27-year-old infielder should be considered day-to-day until more is known. Hanser Alberto came in to replace Burger at third base.