Burger is in the running to earn a roster spot to begin the season, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Burger has made a strong case for a roster spot with both his bat and glove this spring. He's slugged four home runs and a double across 59 plate appearances during Cactus League action, though that's been offset by 18 strikeouts. Adding to Burger's appeal is that he added first base to his defensive repertoire, giving him some additional versatility as compared to the 2022 campaign.