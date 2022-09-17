Burger (wrist) ramped up his hitting program Friday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Burger broke his left wrist when he was hit by a pitch while playing for Triple-A Charlotte in late August. He still has time to build back up before the end of the regular season, but he probably won't be back with the big-league squad for long if he does eventually get healthy and earn another call-up.
