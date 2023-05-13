Burger (oblique) has joined the team and will likely be activated ahead of Sunday's game against the Astros, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Burger hit .224 with seven home runs, 11 runs and 14 RBI in 23 games prior to suffering a mild left oblique strain. Yoan Moncada has since returned from his injury, but Eloy Jimenez's emergency appendectomy likely opens up regular work for Burger in the short term.
