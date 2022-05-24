Burger was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Burger will join the roster in place of Luis Robert, who landed on the COVID-19 injured list. He could have a path to playing time at the designated hitter spot if AJ Pollock shifts to center field to cover for Robert, leaving the outfield corners open for Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets, though he could be stuck on the bench if the White Sox prefer better defense from their outfield trio. Burger spent the first month of the season on the active roster while Yoan Moncada was out with an oblique injury and didn't particularly impress, hitting .239/.276/.352 with a 35.1 percent strikeout rate in 21 games.