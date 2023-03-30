Burger was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte by the White Sox on Thursday.
Burger was in the running for a roster spot until the end but came up short. He will play regularly at Charlotte and wait for another chance at the big-league level.
More News
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Pushing for roster spot•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Showing power this spring•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Makes late return at Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Ramps up hitting program•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Dealing with fractured wrist•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Activated, optioned down•