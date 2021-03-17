Burger was optioned to Double-A Birmingham on Tuesday.
Manager Tony La Russa mentioned the 24-year-old as a potential candidate for designated hitter early in camp, but he always faced long odds of cracking the Opening Day roster. Burger received some reps in an independent league last season and hasn't seen game action in affiliated ball since 2017 due to Achilles issues. He had a .271/.335/.409 slash line with four home runs, nine doubles and 27 RBI in 47 games at Low-A before the injury in 2017.