Burger has four home runs through 15 games this spring in the Cactus League.

He has also struck out 12 times through 35 at-bats, but the power is certainly encouraging. Burger, 26, appears to be locked into an Opening Day roster spot with the White Sox and deserves to see regular playing time out of the gate versus left-handed pitching. A first-round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, he boasts a career .892 OPS against southpaws in limited action as a major leaguer.