White Sox's Jake Burger: Slated for surgery Thursday
Burger will undergo season-ending surgery Thursday to repair a ruptured left Achilles' tendon, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The White Sox announced the diagnosis Tuesday after Burger suffered the injury while running out a grounder a day earlier in a Cactus League game against the Athletics. The 11th overall pick in last June's first-year player draft, Burger was likely looking at a deployment at Low-A Kannapolis or High-A Winston-Salem to begin the campaign, but the serious injury represents a dramatic setback to his developmental timeline.
