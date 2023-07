Burger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Saturday in a 6-5 victory versus Atlanta.

Burger produced arguably the biggest hit of the contest, swatting a solo shot off Spencer Strider in the sixth inning to snap a 4-4 tie. The long ball was the 20th of the season for Burger, fifth-most in the American League. That power has helped Burger remain in the lineup most days despite a 33.0 percent strikeout rate and .222 batting average.