Burger went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Friday against the Orioles.
Burger smacked his second homer of the season in the second inning of Friday's game when he took Tyler Wells deep to center field. He drew the start at third base in the absence of Yoan Moncada (back), and he should have the chance for some consistent playing time in the short term with Moncada and Tim Anderson (knee) on the injured list. While Burger has four extra-base hits across 14 plate appearances to begin the season, he has also struck out six times in that span.
