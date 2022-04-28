Burger went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Wednesday against the Royals.
Burger led off the fourth inning with a home run off Zack Greinke to record his second long ball of the season. Two frames earlier he had recorded his second double of the campaign but was stranded at third base. This was a needed performance for Burger, as he had collected only three hits across his last 24 at-bats while striking out at a 30.4 percent clip. However, he's now recorded consecutive multi-hit games and should appear regularly in the lineup so long as Yoan Moncada (oblique) is sidelined.