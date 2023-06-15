Burger went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Dodgers.

Burger has gone yard four times and added 10 RBI despite going just 6-for-32 (.188) over his last eight games. He's also struck out 14 times in that span, which puts him at a 31.6 percent strikeout rate on the season. He's made do with solid power production -- 15 homers and nine doubles over 50 contests. Burger is slashing .250/.299/.600 with 35 RBI, 26 runs scored and a stolen base, but a little more plate discipline could go a long way to making him a fixture in the lineup.