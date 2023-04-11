Burger is starting at third base and batting sixth for the White Sox in Tuesday's game versus the Twins.
The White Sox have been forced to shuffle things around as they deal with multiple injuries and Burger is one of the guys who could see a boost in playing time as a result. He's 3-for-8 with a home run and a pair of doubles in four games with the big club this season.
